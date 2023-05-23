Turbotville, Pa. — David E. Sheatler, 59, of Turbotville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Born December 30, 1963 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Fred W. Sheatler and Maxine (Keiser) Sheatler, of Turbotville.

David was a truck driver for all of his life.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two sons: Noah Sheatler, of New Columbia and Derrick Sheatler; one daughter: Taylor Sheatler, of Pottsgrove; one granddaughter: Nilah; one bother: Fred W. Sheatler II and his wife Temmy, of Elimsport; two sisters: Penny L. Meckley and her husband Steven, of Milton, and LaVonne K. Sheatler, of Turbotville; and several nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotoville. To share a memory or condolence for the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

