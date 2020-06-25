Williamsport -- David E. Ritchey, 59, of Williamsport died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services South where he resided for 13 years.

Born April 30, 1961 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late James A. and Hazel L. (Hill) Ritchey.

David attended Williamsport High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was previously employed as a cab driver and enjoyed listening to music.

Surviving are two brothers, Charles A. Ritchey (Gail), of Linden, and Richard E. Ritchey, of Liberty, S.C., and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James W. Ritchey.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to ManorCare Health Services South, 101 Leader Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

