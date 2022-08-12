Williamsport — David E. Pricher, Sr., 80, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

David was born on March 2, 1942 in Williamsport to Charles and Irene (Reed) Sechler.

David was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He was very proud to have been accepted as one of the first male nursing students in 1961 at the former Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. He went on to proudly serve in the Army as an x-ray Specialist. David continued in the medical field, earning a Certificate in Radiology from the former Williamsport Area Community College. He worked as a Radiology Technician for both Divine Providence and Williamsport Hospitals. When David was not operating the newest models of x-ray machines, he was working his second job traveling the area ensuring local ice cream facilities met food safety standards. We all know he not only took this job to help the general public but also to fulfill his love for all things ice cream. He had to “sample” the samples!

David was a family man. He was honorable, loving, fair, supportive, giving, and a teacher to all. He inspired all his children to do the same with their own families. In David’s spare time he was a model train enthusiast and made sure all 3 generations knew the joy of a whistling train running under the family Christmas tree. He loved mowing the grass at the family cabin in Warrensville as well as all the gatherings held there over the years. David could fix anything and would return items from friends, family, and neighbors in better working condition than when he received it.

Surviving David are his children, Debbie (Rick) of Williamsport, Michelle (Rich) of Williamsport, David Jr. (Colleen) of Pine Creek, and Randy (Cindy) of Williamsport; 10 grandchildren, Katie, Alecia, Michael, Alex, Courtney, Bethany, Sammi, Chris, Abigail, and Maxwell; 3 great-grandchildren, Londyn, Madelyn, Conor, and another great-granddaughter on the way; two sisters, Sherrie Ulsamer (Steve), and Cindy Mahoney (Bill); a half-sister, Jackie Morfield (Ray); partner, Helen Biblehimer, and his beloved dog Teddy.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Jeanie Ann Pricher; his daughter, Tracy Pricher; brother, Charles Sechler; and son-in-law, Michael Wenner, Sr.

A funeral service to honor the life of David will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to The Gatehouse C/O the Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Condolences for the family may be left on David’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.