Pennsdale -- David E. Lamper, 77, of Pennsdale passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

David was born May 20, 1944, in Jamestown, N.Y. and is the son of the late George D. and Lillian L. (Slagle) Lamper. He married Alice R. Hall on February 9, 1963 and shared 58 years of marriage.

David was the owner of David Lamper Masonry for 35 years where he loved to pour concrete and lay block. In his earlier years David enjoyed camping with his family and taking his RV to NASCAR Races. In his spare time David could often be found at his barn located in Hughesville or in his garage working on his Mustangs.

He is survived by his wife; Alice R. (Hall) Lamper, a daughter; Kelly L. (Dale) Mclaughlin of Hughesville, two sons; Craig D. Lamper of Milton, Justin E. Lamper of Pennsdale, his mother Lillian L. (Slagle) Lamper of Pennsdale, a sister; Linda Bower of Pennsdale, a brother; Dennis Lamper of FL, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 21 at Pennsdale Trinity United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale, with Pastor Richard L. DeMarte officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran "White Church" Cemetery, Fairfield Twp., Muncy. Family and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville. The family will provide flowers and suggests that any contributions be made to the Pennsdale Volunteer Fire Department.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Lamper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



