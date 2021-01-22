Milton -- David E. Johnson, 57, of Milton passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital.

He was born on February 25, 1963 in Muncy, a son of the late Dale C. Johnson Sr. and Rose Ann Danley Statts, and Stepson of the late Vern Statts.

His wife of nearly 40 years, Diane Temple Johnson, survives him.

He enjoyed deer hunting, gardening, cooking, and rooting for his lifelong NFL team, The New Orleans Saints. He loved his dog Titan, and his five dachshunds. A devoted husband and proud and loving father, he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in South Carolina and Alaska.

He spent 35 years in the Modular Home-Building Industry, most recently as a Sales Director at Impresa Modular. He also enjoyed working part time as a Realtor.

In addition to his wife, Diane, and mother, Rose Ann, David is survived by two sons, Wesley A. (Carly) Johnson of Wooster, Ohio and C. Christopher (Misty) Johnson of Zanesville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Trenton Johnson, Daimon Johnson and Stella Fiscus; two sisters, Donna Keller of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Lori (Larry Herr) Statts of Muncy; a brother, Dale (Sonya) Johnson Jr. of Hughesville; and three step-brothers, Kenny, Ronnie, and Jim Statts.

In addition to his father and stepfather, he is predeceased by a brother, Terry Statts.

Per the family’s wishes, private funeral services will be held for immediate family only due to COVID-19.

Due to David’s unexpected passing, if you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, please make a donation in memory of David Johnson to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, PA 17737.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.