Williamsport -- David E. Green, 75, of Williamsport passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was married to the late Jo Ann (Maust) Green and they had celebrated 43 years of marriage at the time of her death in 2018.

David was born in Williamsport on December 11, 1944 and was the son of the late Harry and Eva “Sally” (Gordner) Green. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1961. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during Vietnam. David worked at Bethlehem Steel/Williamsport Wire Rope and retired after 30 plus years’ service. He was a life member of the Williamsport VFW and member of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Phillies. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

David is survived by two sons; Paul E. Bartlett, Jr. (Edna) of Lock Haven and Perry A. Bartlett of Cherry Hill, N.J., three daughters; Stephanie A. Bryan of S. Williamsport, Staci L. Gower (Robert) of Williamsport and Susan L. Young of S. Williamsport, five grandchildren; Edward Brungard of Lock Haven, Aimee Bertin of Conway, S.C., Erin Rishel of Lock Haven, Aaron Bertin of Montandon and Desiree Bartlett of Milesburg, 12 great grandchildren and two sisters; Evelyn Hennigan (John) of Linden and Carol Jean Bailey of Hershey. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Ron and Sonny and four sisters; Judy, Shirley, Beverly and Betty.

The graveside service will be held noon on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or Breast Cancer Research.

Arrangements being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

