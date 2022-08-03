Williamsport — David E. "Dave" Watts, 76, of Williamsport died Monday, August 1, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Kay L. (Dingler) Watts.

Born Jan. 26, 1946 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late Herman L. and Ada Jane (Green) Watts.

Dave attended the Jersey Shore Area Senior High School and the former Williamsport Area Community College. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. Dave was the owner of Woodward Manor for 35 years before retiring from the Williamsport Area School District where he was a custodian and drove school bus.

Dave was a member of the VFW Post #5859, Jersey Shore, American Legion Post # 36, Jersey Shore, Young Men’s Democratic Club, and the Republican League. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting and repairing clocks and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Chris D. Watts (Margaret) of Williamsport and Drew P. Watts (Laura Crooks) of Muncy; three grandchildren Sean Figeroa-Watts, Nathan Watts, and Nicole Sauers; four great-grandchildren; a brother Herman L. Watts, Jr. (Betty Lou) of Linden; and a sister Debra Schneider (Rick Reiber) of Antes Fort.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Wardel.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

