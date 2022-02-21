Muncy -- David “Dave” Wagner, 66, of Muncy died Friday, February 18, 2022 at Williamsport North.

Born October 17, 1955 in Luverne, Minnesota, he was a son of the late Alfred J. and Darlene S. (Walter) Wagner. On October 20, 1995, he married the former Brenda Little, who survives. Together they celebrated 26 years of marriage.

Dave was a graduate of Glendale High School, Arizona. He served honorably with the U.S. Navy for 22 ½ years, both domestic and abroad, retiring with the rank of Master Chief. After retirement, Dave worked part-time for FedEx.

He was a life member of the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W., Muncy and the Roland Ritter American Legion Post 268, Muncy.

Dave enjoyed spending time outdoors and with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a step son, Jason Cowher, of Muncy; two brothers, Greg Wagner and Jerry Wagner, both of Arizona; and a granddaughter, Jasmine.

As per his wishes, there will be no services.

If friends so desire, contributions in Dave’s name may be made to Twin Hills Church of the Nazarene, 578 Cemetery Rd., Pennsdale, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

