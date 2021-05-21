Loyalsock -- David C. Wright, 70, of Loyalsock, died unexpectedly at home on May 19, 2021.

David was born in Berwick on Jan 19, 1951. He was the son of Paul and Elizabeth (MaCaWee) Wright.

He was a graduate of Bloomsburg University and went on to earn his Master’s Degree in School Administration from Bucknell University. He started his career with Family & Children Services, now Tressler Lutheran Services. From there he went on to serve as Loyalsock Twp. School District, Director of Pupil Personnel. He retired five years ago from Williamsport Area School District as Director of Student Services.

David was an avid collector of fountain pens and was currently serving as President of the Pen Collectors of America.

He and his wife, Janet K. (Heaton) Wright were married on Jan. 19, 1980, celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary this year.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Ronald Wright preceded him in death.

All services will be private.

In lieu flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to, Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

