Williamsport -- David C. Williams, 67, of Williamsport passed away at home with his loving family by his side Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born April 19, 1954 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Irvin, Sr. and Evelyn (Pitonyak) Williams.

David worked in maintenance and as a fabricator for Clyde Peeling's Reptiland where he always enjoyed his encounters with the various reptiles. He was blessed with the best co-workers. Aside from work he could be found helping his good friend Jack with business deliveries. He had a passion for all animals and was always feeding the birds and squirrels. David enjoyed yard sales, auctions, antiquing, fishing, blues music and using his hands to work as a gunsmith. Taking his dogs for evening walks, long car rides with his wife and sitting home during a thunderstorm were some of his favorite pastimes. His love for his family was immense as he always protected and provided for them even if that meant he had to go without. His genuine, caring ways will truly be missed by those who loved him.

Surviving is the love of his life, his wife, Jacqueline (Bausinger) Williams; three children, Christopher Williams (Anthea), Ashlyn Williams (Seth) and Kaitlyn Williams (Austin); a granddaughter Ansley; a brother Joseph Williams (Anita); a sister Elaine Neufer (Kurt); several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Irvin Williams, Jr.

A private memorial gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to UPMC Home Care and Hospice for the exceptional care provided to David.

