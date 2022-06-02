Nisbet — David C. McQuillen, 64, of Nisbet died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Dave was born in Williamsport on May 15, 1958, a son of Charles E. and Maxine M. (Gilson) McQuillen.

He was a 1977 graduate of Montoursville High School; Dave was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church where he had volunteered at their annual carnival. He was also a member of the Young Men’s Democratic Club.

Dave had worked at the Sun-Gazette for 19 years, while at the newspaper he started working part-time for Beiter’s Home Center and continued working at various Beiter's locations for over 30 years; currently he was working at the Lewisburg store.

He enjoyed family trips, a favorite destination was Cape May, N.J. In addition to spending time with family, he was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Dave and his wife, Pearl E. (Lewis) McQuillen were married on May 23, 1981, in addition to his wife are daughters, Shawna Derr (Danny), Kimberly McQuillen; grandson, Andre’ Mullen II, all of Williamsport; siblings, Kathleen Prettyman of Williamsport, Christine Mertes (Chuck) of Cogan Station, Daniel McQuillen of Malabar, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a sister, Patricia McQuillen and daughter Stephanie Ann Lewis-McQuillen, preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, there will be a time to share memories starting at 7:30 p.m. Dave would have wanted everyone to be comfortable, so please dress casually.

The family respectfully suggests memorial donations in David’s name may be made to, Donor Services The Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Hwy., Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716 or rdev@efa.org.

