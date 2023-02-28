Flemington, Pa. — David C. Gharet, 58, of Flemington passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Born October 10, 1964 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Kenneth A. and Beulah M. Shumac Gharet, Sr.

David was a 1982 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

While in high school, he worked at the Clinton Country Club. David was a mechanic by trade and was employed at Brodart before returning to work in maintenance at the Clinton Country Club.

In 1994 he met his love, the former Andrea F. Rooney, whom he married in 2004. They shared 28 years together.

David was an avid NASCAR fan as well as a fan of the former St. Louis and current Los Angeles Rams.

He was a talented mechanic and loved to tinker with anything that had a motor.

Most important to David was his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his siblings: Linda (William) Moon of Castanea, Rose (David) Yandell of Mill Hall, Kenneth (Christine) Gharet, Jr. of Avis, Glenn (Debra) Gharet of Avis, Steven (Holly) Gharet of Jersey Shore and Greg Gharet, Sr. of Avis as well as his twin sister, Diane Cochran of Castanea; his mother-in-law, Patricia Rooney of Jersey Shore; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Brutus, who adored him.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to either Clinton County SPCA or American Heart Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Gharet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.