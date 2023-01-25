Williamsport, Pa. — David C. Dietrick, 75, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Linda K. (Deljanovan) Dietrick, whom he married January 10, 1970.

Born March 19, 1947 in Williamsport, he was the son of David L. and Leona E. (Fisher) Dietrick. David was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport High School and earned his associate's degree in welding engineering from WACC. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

David was one of the first two people to start the welding program at Pennsylvania College of Technology, and continued to work as an Associate Professor in the program for 30 years. After retirement, David looked forward to breakfast club with his former professor colleagues at Penn College.

A true history buff, David was an expert in Civil war knowledge and honored the history of Gettysburg. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, hunting, and fishing. David cherished fishing trips with his son and son-in-law and past work colleagues who became friends. Above all else, David treasured time spent as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Samantha S. Smith (Shane) of Lock Haven and David J. Dietrick (Monica) of Etna, Wyoming; 6 grandchildren, David S. Dietrick, Bryant Dietrick (Miranda), Brad Dietrick (Micalah), Adam Dietrick (Morgan), Christina Smith, and Joseph Chenault; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Emma; three sisters, Susan Churn (Sam), Diann Johnston (Pike), and Yvonne Dietrick, all of Williamsport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Benjamin Michael Dietrick.

A visitation to honor David’s life will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 30 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David’s memory may be made to PCT Foundation to support a welding scholarship, 1 College Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 or www.pct.edu/give.

Online condolences may be made on David’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.