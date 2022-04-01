Williamsport -- David Brian “Davey” Keiser, 51, was called home on March 25, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia after battling health complications.

He was born in Williamsport on April 12, 1970, a son to David C. and Angela F. (Genua) Keiser.

Davey was a Barber by trade. He also was an avid outdoorsman finding his greatest peace in the woods, particularly at Dutch Hill Hunting Club and along the streams of Lycoming County.

He is survived by his parents, Dave and Angie (Bluffton, S.C.); brother Mike (Charlotte N.C.); nephew Michael (& Maggie Seyler) of Camp Hill, and nieces Katy and Rue Keiser (Williamsport), and Carson (“Carsie”) Keiser (Charlotte). He is also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

All are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Davey’s birthday, April 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with Rev. Robert J. Antonelli officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Boniface Cemetery on Penn Street and be for family members only.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Diabetes Association and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



