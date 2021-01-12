Lock Haven -- David Ardell Gardner, 92, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home.

Born October 29, 1928 in Lock Haven, he was the son to the late Harold Dean Gardner and the former Mary Ellen Bower. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christin L. Gardner, and a sister, Rosemary Brennan.

Ardell was a life member of the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Company, where he was a former Fire Chief. For many years, he was the owner of Gardner's Garage and a part of Dale English Racing. He was a member of the Pine Creek Camp, the Central District Volunteer Fireman's Association, and the NRA.

One of his greatest loves was hunting with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Octora Rebecca Killinger; they were united in marriage on September 17, 1949. He is also survived by three sons, Larry A. (Lori) Gardner, of Jersey Shore, Rickey J. (Patty) Gardner, of McElhattan and Dean A. (Patricia) Gardner, of Lock Haven; a daughter, Sandra G. (James) Watkins, of McElhattan; ten grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Private services and burial in the Rest Haven Memorial Park will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

