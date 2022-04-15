Williamsport -- David Abraham Sherman, 21, of Williamsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Born March 22, 2001 in Fort Stewart, Ga., he was a son of Emily Sherman and the late Clyde “Ed” Sherman.

David was a 2019 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. Along with his family, he was a member of the Freedom Life Church in Milton. David had many interests. He loved spending time with his mom and brothers, even if it was just a quiet movie night. David’s brothers and cousins were his best friends. They enjoyed many things together such as video games, hiking, swimming, fishing, bike riding, foosball, playing basketball, and taking trips to Great Wolf Lodge. David enjoyed family camping trips and sitting by the fire making s’mores. He enjoyed the water and found peace by the river. His favorite thing to do at World’s End Park was jumping into the deep water. He loved the beach and did not care which beach they went to, he loved them all. David was a gentle, old soul and loved all animals, not just his dog and gecko. He visited various zoos, always enjoying the tigers and otters the most. David will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

David is lovingly survived by his mother, Emily Sherman (Michael Vognetz); three brothers, Christopher, Matthew and Jacob Sherman; grandparents, Patricia and Walter Miller; numerous other family members; his dog, Mr. Pickles; and his gecko, Lizzy.

In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harold Sherman; maternal great-grandparents, Thomas and Emily Pittenger; a cousin, Kirk Conrad; and an uncle, Jim Neyhart.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on David’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Sherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

