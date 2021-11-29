Picture Rocks -- David A. Thompson, 36, of Picture Rocks died Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport, as a result of COVID-19.

Born December 7, 1984 in Williamsport, he was a son of Gail M. (Higgins) Thompson and the late Harry R. Thompson. He and his wife, the former Angel M. Van Pelt, celebrated 14 years of marriage on July 18, 2021.

David was employed with Domino’s Pizza for over 10 years, currently serving as manager at the Lewisburg location. He was an avid Astros and Dungeons and Dragons fan, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are a daughter, Hope M. Thompson of Picture Rocks; two sons, Hunter A. Thompson, and Damian A. Thompson, both of Picture Rocks; a sister, Brenda M. (Wayne) Richart of Picture Rocks; two brothers, Mark A. Thompson of Elysburg, and Steven M. (Jennifer) Thompson of Muncy; two half-brothers, Dale R. (Joni) Thompson of Fla., and Clyde D. Thompson of Hughesville; a nephew, Michael A. Richart of Picture Rocks; three nieces, Savannah Thompson, Hayley Thompson, and Isabella Thompson, all of Muncy; and a great-nephew, Adien C. Richart.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow in Picture Rocks Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, at the funeral home. All unvaccinated individuals are asked to please wear a mask to the visitation and funeral services.

