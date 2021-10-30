Williamsport -- David A. Morris, 69, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Sydney R. Morris, 68, on August 26, 2021.

Born June 8, 1952 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Byron and Peggy (Robinson) Morris.

He was a 1970 graduate of Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Dave earned his welding degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology. He worked at ACF Industries in Milton and retired from Alcan. He was a member of Red Run Hunting Club and VFW Post #7863, DuBoistown.

A true busy bee, Dave enjoyed fishing, attending any sporting event and rocking out at concerts. He loved spending time at the beach with his wife and family.

Surviving is a son, Joshua B. Morris (Katherine) of Williamsport, grandchildren, Charley R. Morris, Dalton Calvert, and Farrell Sipe; and a brother, Michael Morris (Esther) of Williamsport.

A graveside service to honor David’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 5 at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.



