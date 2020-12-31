Cogan Station -- David A. Hanna, 69, of Cogan Station passed away at UPMC Susquehanna with his wife at his side on December 29, 2020.

David was born in South Williamsport on December 26, 1951 a son of the late Richard G. Sr. and Eleanor L. (Stone) Hanna.

He embraced life, loved piloting, enjoyed golfing with his friends and farming. Dave was a car enthusiast especially for corvettes and motorcycles. His love of cars began when he was in his early 20s working for Royal Chrysler Plymouth and Russ Smith Ford. Dave drove trucks for Emrick trucking. It was then Dave decided to open his own dealership and Hanna Auto Mart came to light.

He was proprietor of Hanna Auto Mart and was involved in the Lycoming County Independent auto dealers association. Dave was a jokester and loved giving everyone in his presence a run for their money, especially servers at the area restaurants he and Steph frequented. Dave always wanted to go and be busy despite the trials and pains he endured all his life.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former Stephanie Whipple; son, James and his wife Shelly of Montoursville; grandchildren Morgan and Jesie Hanna; siblings, Thomas (Alice), Donald (Pamela) and Richard, Jr (Linda) Hanna.

At David's requests there will be no services at this time. The family will have a Celebration of David's Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy, 119 Jari Dr., Johnstown, PA 15904 or www.scalupcp.org.

