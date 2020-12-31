Muncy -- David Allen Dinkler Sr., 74, of Muncy died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 17, 1946 in Danbury, Conn., he was a son of the late Russell A. and Elsie R. (Bradbury) Dinkler. He and his wife, the former Connie K. Beaver, celebrated 53 years of marriage on June 10, 2020.

David served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In his free time he enjoyed watching college football, scratch off lottery tickets, and gardening.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Jennifer A. (Jason) Hammitt of Muncy; two sons, David A. (Marie) Dinkler Jr. of Muncy and Michael S. (Virginia) Dinkler of Unityville; a brother, James A. (Doris) Dinkler of Ga.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.