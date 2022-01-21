Avis -- Daryl E. Johnson, 56, of Avis passed away on January 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Williamsport on March 20, 1965 to Leonard and the late Rebecca Metzger Johnson Sr.

Daryl was a 1983 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and went to work after school for the Wayne Township Landfill in McElhattan as an equipment operator for 11 years. He had also worked for New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company doing highway construction as a heavy equipment operator, OHM Remediation Services Corporation as a heavy equipment operator, clean up at Drake Chemical in Lock Haven in 1998, James P. Webb & Son as a paver operator, M & M Total Service as a boiler installer and cleaning furnaces, the former Contemporary Concepts in Lock Haven for 8 years, and the Wayne Township Municipal Authority as a Laborer and Mechanic for 7 years.

Daryl had a passion for classic muscle cars, which he had plenty of in his lifetime. He enjoyed going to Beavers Springs Dragway with his friend Scott. His pride and joy was his Corvette he purchased last year. He also enjoyed his classic movie collection of over 3,000 shows that he watched daily. He collected music from the 1950s through 2000 and played it through a Hatchi system from the 1970s. He also enjoyed spending time with his son Jake playing pool and going to car shows.

Survivors include his father; Leonard D. Johnson Sr. and stepmother; Mae Reeder Johnson, a sister; Marcia Williams of Texas, a son; Jacob of San Antonio, Texas and his daughter; Kelly Johnson; grandson; Caden Johnson, nephew; Cody Askins, niece; Sarah Askins and his grandfather; Clifford Johnson. In addition to his mother, Daryl was preceded in death by his brother Leonard Johnson Jr. in 2007 and his grandmother Pauline Johnson in 2018.

Services and burial for Daryl E. Johnson will be held at the convenience of the family. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

