Shunk — Darwin M. Higley, 87, of Shunk passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home.

Born December 18, 1934 in Forksville, he was the son of Clayton and Maude (Kunzman) Higley. Darwin married his 15 year old teenage sweetheart Phyllis Leutta Caseman on September 9, 1952. They celebrated 69 years of marriage just 16 days shy of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Darwin was U.S. Navy Veteran who served his country honorably aboard the USS Greenwood DE-679. He was a member of the Shunk United Methodist church for over 72 years. He loved farming, logging with his horses, training work and show horses, and going camping with his family. In addition to farming, Darwin worked 18 years for PENNDOT, and for over 5 years he and his wife worked as self employed long hauling truckers. After retiring, he and his wife traveled throughout the 50 states and to a number of countries over seas. With his last trip through Panama Canal with friends Sydney and Phyllis Plott from Gunison, Colorado. Darwin was a loving father who sponsored an American Indian girl from Reservation in Cells, Arizona at the age of 8.

Darwin co-founded Dar-Way Nursing Home in Estella, with Wayne and Linda Quail in 1971. He was on the Advisory Board of Woodlands Bank in Williamsport for a number of years.

Darwin is survived by his wife Phyllis; five children, Gloria Baggott of Muncy, Glenn (Glenna) Higley of Mildred, David Higley of Sugar Run, Dora (Warren) Brown of Montoursville, Clayton Higley of Shunk; 16 grandchildren, 28 great Grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Darwin was preceded in death by son, Chris Higley on April 22, 2004; 4 brothers, Lawrence, Evan, Harold, and Richard Higley and by a longtime special friend, Dale Bacorn.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 2, from 10-12 p.m. at McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore. A private family memorial service will follow at Shunk United Methodist Church with a close family friend, Pastor J. Herbert Eby officiating. A private family burial will then fallow in the Brown Cemetery of Shunk.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Shunk United Methodist Church 11063 Ellenton Mt. Rd., Shunk, PA 17768 c/o Carol Miller or to the Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 39, Shunk, PA 17768.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

