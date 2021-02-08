Williamsport -- Darryl Wilson, 62, formerly of Philadelphia and Germany passed away Sunday January 31, 2021 at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport.

He was born November 1, 1958 in Philadelphia, a son of John and Julia (Wiggins) Wilson. He was employed by Tyson Foods and spent the majority of his life as a welder. Darryl was also a U.S. Army Veteran stationed various places, but his time in Germany held a special place in his heart.

He was a wonderful and loving father, family man and friend that was very well known for his compassion towards all he met. Aside from spending time with his family, Darryl also loved traveling, writing and drawing.

His survivors include his daughter Anja-Nicole Spitz Wilson of Germany; his mother Julia (Wiggins) Wilson of Philadelphia; 2 brothers John Wilson (Rosemary) and Jeffrey Wilson (Margurita) also of Philadelphia; a sister Denise Wilson (David) of Williamsport; 3 grandsons; 4 nieces Davonna, Dajia, Nadeia and Rochelle; 2 nephews Voughen and Rhaquis; great nieces Siani, Sarai and Siasha; great nephews Shawn, Nu-nu and Solomon as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tribute of life services for Darryl will be held privately at the convenience of the family with interment in Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport.

