DuBoistown — Darry Frederick Beasom, 88, a longtime resident of DuBoistown, died peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 17, 1934 in Newport, he was a son of the late Frederick and Florence (Lightner) Beasom.

He married MaryAnn Kiessling on June 15, 1963 at Messiah Lutheran Church, South Williamsport. Together, they celebrated 58 years of marriage before her passing on February 11, 2022.

Darry was a 1952 graduate of Newport High School and graduated in 1958 from Lock Haven State Teacher’s College with a degree in Health and Physical Education. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Darry retired from South Williamsport Area School District after 32 years of service as an elementary physical education teacher and athletic director.

Darry’s life was spent with his family and friends which gave him the most enjoyment one could ever ask for. He and MaryAnn enjoyed spending winters in Florida and during the summer he enjoyed floating for hours in their pool. He enjoyed being outside, boating, fishing, golfing, walking, and doing yard work at their home he built in DuBoistown. He loved doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, watching sports, and western movies. He enjoyed listening to music which always involved whistling and toe tapping (especially to the hits of the 40s and 50s).

Surviving are his two children, Josie A. Sahm (Ron) and Bart Beasom (Angela) both of South Williamsport; three grandchildren, Brady Sahm, Jacob C. Beasom and Jessica D. Beasom; two step-grandchildren, Brandon and Gerald Wollett and a brother, Ron Beasom, of Punta Gorda, Florida.

In addition to his wife MaryAnn, Darry was preceded in death by his step-grandson, Drew Wollett.

A memorial service to honor Darry’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Green Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Darry’s name to the American Heart Association PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or at www.heart.org

Darry’s family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful caregivers from Comfort Keepers. His family is also thankful for the exceptional care provided by the hospice nurses from UPMC Susquehanna. We will be forever grateful for making his final days peaceful and calm.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

