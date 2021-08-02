Picture Rocks -- Darlene S. Nickles, 52, of Picture Rocks died Friday, July 30, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 24, 1968 in Muncy, she was a daughter of Jay U. and Pauline A. (Shaner) Nickles.

Darlene was previously employed at Adam Alexander’s, Murray Motors Body Shop, and most recently at Lewis Lumber Company, Picture Rocks. She attended Friends Church, Hughesville, and in her free time she loved going to the beach and spending time with her family. Darlene also enjoyed the outdoors and mowing grass.

Surviving in addition to her parents is a brother, Terry U. Nickles of Muncy, and her beloved cat, Sweets.

Darlene was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Violet (Barto) Shaner, and her paternal grandparents, John and Vera (Rupert) Nickles.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 5 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow in Moreland Baptist Cemetery, Muncy. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Nickles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



