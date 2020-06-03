Jersey Shore -- Darlene Marie Wallen, 79, of Jersey Shore, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home. Though she never felt worthy of His love and forgiveness, we are confident that she was welcomed in Heaven, with the angels applauding, where she is now at peace and is no longer suffering.

She was born on May 27, 1941 in Renovo, a daughter to the late John J. Jovan and Leroy and Katherine (Ross) Bertin.

Darlene is survived by her children; Robyn E. Williams, Melanie Crist (Joseph), Larilyn Arndt (Charles) and Lawrence L. Wallen, Jr., daughter-in-law Terry Younkin and her siblings; Sue Sallot, Joseph “Sonny” Jovan, Phyllis Williams and Robert “Brother” Bertin (Kathy). She was blessed with 10 grandchildren; Bobby McHenry (Molly), Maurice Tremaine Wallen, Trista Arndt (Ben Huling), Lacey Smith (Tom), Cody McHenry (Jaci), Lawrence Wallen III (Brianne Brewer), Taylor Wallen (Tom Way), Noah Wallen (Kayla Allen), Steven Crist and Matthew Crist and 9 great-grandchildren; Gwenyth McHenry, Aiden McHenry, Alecteyona Smith, Jensen Smith, Kaleb Shafer, Carlin McHenry, Sawyer Yeagle, Lawrence Wallen IIII and Leighanne Wallen.

In addition to her parents, a sister, Mary Braim, and a daughter, Beverly Christine Wallen, preceded her in death.

She was a 1959 graduate of the Jersey Shore High School. Early in her life she was a waitress at the Buffalo Inn and the Green Shingle Restaurant. Most of her life was dedicated to raising her children and later providing childcare for her grandchildren. She enjoyed being there for all of us.

Darlene was true to herself and her beliefs and would not make excuses for them. She never felt the need to try to pretend to be something she was not and often said that you either loved her or hated her. There typically wasn’t an in between. When you were in her circle, there isn’t anything she wouldn’t have done for you and it was always without expecting anything in return. Though she lived a very modest life, at times with barely the necessities, she felt like the luckiest woman in the world with the love of her children and grandchildren. She always said that money doesn’t buy happiness. Happiness comes from the love of family and friends. Recently, she felt very blessed to have reconnected with a long-time friend, Oneida Snyder, that she hadn’t seen in quite some time. This brought her great joy until their visits were halted due to the pandemic.

She collected memorabilia for Marilyn Monroe and Clint Eastwood and loved angels and German Shepherds. But, what she loved the most were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took many photographs throughout her life to document every day and special occasions to be passed on to her family. She loved birthdays and felt everyone should be celebrated on their special day regardless of how young or old you are. She was amazing at corresponding with her pen pals, family and friends and sent cards for all occasions until life here on Earth got the best of her.

In lieu of flowers for memorial contributions, please take a few minutes to do or say something kind for someone else. A phone call to check in, a smile and how are you going, a nice long hug or just a simple 15-minute visit with someone that spends their days alone won’t cost you a dime but let us assure you that the dividends will multiply not only for the recipient but for the giver, as well.

Signing off in Luke Comb’s fashion with the lyrics from one of his latest releases (Does to Me) ... That might not mean much to you, but it does to me.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com