Cogan Station -- Darlene M. Owens, 64, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 7, 2022 at her home with her husband by her side.

Surviving is her loving husband of 44 years, Gerald A. “Jerry” Owens whom she married August 12, 1978.

Born May 2, 1957 in Pittsburgh she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Bernaciak) Turko.

Darlene graduated in 1975 from Carlynton High School as Valedictorian of her class. After graduation she attended Bradford Business School. Darlene was a life member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in her hometown of Carnegie, Pa. For the past 31 years, she worked in the Human Resources department at Williamsport Area School District.

From being born in the USA to living out her glory days, Darlene could truly relate to the lyrics of her favorite artist, the Boss of Rock and Roll, Bruce Springsteen. Darlene could always be found with his music playing and every opportunity she had she would see him live in concert.

Darlene bled black and gold, her family often joked that you could take the girl out of Pittsburgh but not the Pittsburgh out of the girl. She truly demonstrated this through her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins and visiting her hometown any chance she got. So wear your Black and Gold to the services listed below. No Black and Gold? Then wear her favorite color, purple.

Darlene and Jerry were a match made, always there for their friends and family. They showed the true meaning of living a life full of love. She had a kind and caring heart, bubbly personality, and unforgettable giggle that will be missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Jeremy M. Owens of Rochester, New York and Amy P. Owens (Jacquelyn Menchaca) of Orlando, Florida; her siblings, Linda Mulligan (Pat), Kathy Schall (Ryan), Joseph Turko (Nancy), Mary Jo Benard (Glenn), and Russell Turko (Joan) all of Pittsburgh; brothers and sisters-in-law, Theresa Carr (Jim), Mary Rose Metzler (Brian) of Florida, Thomas Owens (Cathy), Doris Gochoco (Jeff) of Arizona, Kathy Bittner (Pete) and Steven Owens (Karen) all of York; a beloved friend, Angela Corey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, as well as beloved 'fur grandchildren' Thomazenia, Mickey, Desiree, and Tuna.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Patricia Owens.

A memorial service to honor Darlene’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Faith Wesleyan Church, 1033 Tucker St, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Church. Memorial services will also be held in Pittsburgh, June 4 and York, April 30.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Darlene’s name may be made to North Central PA Odyssey Of The Mind, 96 Thornapple Lane, Mansfield, PA 16933. This is an organization she was passionate about and actively involved in with her family. Her presence and expertise will be missed all the way up to the World Finals level, where she officiated for two decades.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Darlene’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com



