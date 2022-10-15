Williamsport — Darlene L. Quartman, 68, of Williamsport passed away on October 11, 2022.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Miller (Washington) and Sylvester Quartman.

Darlene was employed and retired from ShopVac Corp. She enjoyed doing crafts, spending time with her family, and spoiling her dog, Davis.

Surviving are her two daughters Stephanie Quartman and Shante Grimes; three grandchildren Demetrius Smith-Quartman, Samya Barr, and Aquil Ansley; three great-grandchildren Lyric, Haylo, and Hiro Smith-Quartman, along with many brothers, sisters, and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her son George Quartman.

Darlene will be greatly missed and loved. We will love you always.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 800 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA.

Crouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling services. To share a memory or sign an online please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

