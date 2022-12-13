Williamsport, Pa. — Darlene Gay Cuozzo, 77, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Cuozzo.

Born May 5, 1945 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Walter G. Fink, Jr. and Betty J. (Leffler) Fink.

Darlene was a graduate of the South Williamsport Area Junior Senior High School. She worked in hospitality at the Econo Lodge for 25 years.

Darlene was a member of the fitness factory, where she made so many long-lasting friendships. She loved working out, walking, and staying in shape.

When Darlene wasn’t working out, she enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends, spending time outdoors, doing yard work, and shopping to keep up with the latest fashion trends. Christmas time was one of her favorite seasons, and she loved to decorate her home inside and out. Most of all Darlene loved and cherished spending time with her family, especially her three granddaughters.

Surviving are two daughters, Tanga P. Brown (Don), of Williamsport and Stacey A. Cole (Keith), of Montoursville; three granddaughters, Courtney Brown, Isabella Cole, and Sophia Cole; and a brother, William G. Fink, of Linden.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie J. Phillips; and her beloved bulldog, Tyson.

A memorial service to honor the life of Darlene will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Fitness Factory 330 Hughes Street Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be left on Darlene’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Cuozzo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

