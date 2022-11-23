Muncy, Pa. — Darlene Dotty Jacobs, 80, of Muncy passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at UPMC Muncy.

Born May 26, 1942 in Muncy, she was the daughter of Byron C. and Velma C. (Brown) Jacobs.

Darlene was a caring and kind hearted person who loved her family, knitting, and flowers.

She enjoyed watching game shows and doing puzzles. Darlene had a green thumb and would often receive plants that were given up on by others.

Darlene is survived by two sisters, Jean (Larry) Bryson, of Montgomery, Carol Long, of Muncy; Carl C. Jacobs, Sr., Clyde Jacobs, both of Muncy, Jim (Deborah) Jacobs, of Hughesville.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Jacobs.

In keeping with Darlene's wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Jacobs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

