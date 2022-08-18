South Williamsport — Darlene A. Young, 77, of South Williamsport passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Muncy Place Skilled Nursing, surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 24, 1944, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Franklin Young and Mildred Dorothy (Demmien) Young. Her mother, who died when Darlene was in her mid-20s, held a lifelong place in her heart. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Juan L. “Jack” Young.

She attended South Williamsport High School and retired as a correctional officer from SCI Muncy. Darlene’s true passion was for gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers that surrounded her home. Being the glue that kept everyone together, Darlene’s most treasured moments were those spent with her loving family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter Susan E. Rowles (Timothy) of South Williamsport, three sons David Michael Ritter of South Williamsport, John Mark Ritter (Deb) of Montoursville, and Robert Allen Ritter of Wellsboro, 10 grandchildren John Matthew Ritter, Michael Ritter (Janice), Kane Rowles (Brooke), David M.T. Ritter, Adam Ritter, Melissa Ritter, Daniel Ritter, Zachary Rowles, Amanda Ritter, and Teresa Ritter, and eight great grandchildren with #9 on the way.

In keeping with the family’s wishes services will be private. The family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Muncy Place Skilled Nursing, especially Alliyah Robinson and Karen DiMassimo.

Because of her love for animals, memorial contributions may be made in Darlene’s name to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Darlene’s memorial at www.SandersMortuary.com

