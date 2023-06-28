Beech Creek, Pa. — Darl J. Earon, Sr., 79, of Beech Creek passed away suddenly on June 25, 2023.

Darl was born in May of 1944 to M. McDowell and Helen (Peters) Earon and lived his entire life in Beech Creek Twp., spending much of it farming. Darl was a graduate of the former Bald Eagle Nittany High School, class of 1962, and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia A. Frye, on June 9, 1962. Darl and Patricia were honored to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in 2022, choosing to spend it with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Darl is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Frye) Earon; two children, Karen S. (Brad) March of York, Pa. and Darl J. Earon, Jr. of Mackeyville, Pa.; two grandchildren, Laura M. (Andy) Kitko of Lock Haven, Pa. and Zachary M. March of Bethesda, Md.; and two great-grandchildren, Layla M. and Colin E. Kitko, of Lock Haven, Pa. In addition to both his parents, Darl was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Earon.

Darl was employed out of high school by Phillips Woodworking, and later worked at Piper Aircraft for 17 years. He drove buses for Bitner Busing while his children were in high school, then went to work at McGuire’s Dry Kiln, and later worked at Pine Creek Lumber until retirement. In retirement, Darl worked part-time as a driver for Central PA Auto Auction, retiring fully after his great grandchildren were born. Darl was always very involved with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, never missing a band competition, wrestling match, football game, concert, piano recital, spelling bee, awards ceremony, dance recital, or baseball game, if he could help it. Darl spent a great deal of time volunteering with local 4H clubs and various church organizations. He later volunteered with the CMHS Band Boosters, working countless hours in the concession stand for soccer games. Even after the children and grandchildren were grown, Darl and his wife volunteered with Clinton County’s Big Brothers/Big Sisters Program.

In his younger years, Darl was a talented woodworker known for making and gifting many one-of-a-kind, personalized benches to friends and family for special occasions. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and spending time tinkering outside, working on countless projects. Darl was always busy doing something, but he was never too busy to stop for a visit with anyone who stopped by. Darl will be remembered by all who knew him for his outgoing personality and sense of humor. He never met a stranger, and he loved to laugh and make those around him smile. His abrupt departure from this world will leave a void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC,

121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

