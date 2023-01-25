Williamsport, Pa. — Daren E. “Gene” Getty, 78, of Williamsport passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Freeport on Aug. 20, 1944 to the late Lytle Getty and Camilla (Browder) Dean.

Gene was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a devoted member of Cornerstone Faith Fellowship in Jersey Shore. Gene also spent many years with Greenview Alliance Church where he was involved with several ministries. He was married to Connie L. (Coudriet) Getty on April 9, 1966. Gene earned an associate’s degree in machining from the former WACC which he used in his position as a machinist for Textron – Lycoming Engines until he retired. Gene also enjoyed working for the Little League Organization as an ADA, coach, and security for the World Series. Gene was well known for his generous spirit which he showcased by using his many talents as a craftsman. He was always doing home projects and listening to music. Gene loved to hunt, fish, tell jokes, and cook.

Surviving Gene in addition to Connie, his loving wife of 56 years, are a son, Daren (Tiffany) Getty of Wellsboro; a daughter, Stephanie Best of Williamsport; eight grandchildren, Caleb (Helena Nguyen) Getty, Alexis (Tyler Cartal) Getty, Bailey (Ian Salitrynski) Getty, Adria (Jackson Cabaniss) Buckwalter, Candra (Joshua Himmelreich) Buckwalter, Aaron and Mark Buckwalter, and Aidan Best; a great grandson, Trey Cartal; and a close family friend, Doris Bryan of Hughesville.

In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Buckwalter.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Faith Fellowship Church, 525 River Mill Road, Jersey Shore (at the rear of the residence), where the memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. with assistant Pastor Jason Everhart officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 West Fourth Street, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

