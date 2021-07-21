Montoursville -- Danny Watson, 74, of Montoursville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home.

Born October 14, 1946 in Turbotville, he was the son of the late Foster G. and Lois J. (Smith) Watson. On March 4, 1972, he married the former Bonnie J. Werner, and together have celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Danny was a 1964 graduate of Warrior Run High School, where he was a wrestler. He was then drafted in the U.S. Army and served honorably for two years, with one year being in Vietnam. After his service, he worked at the Turbotville Post Office as a mail courier. He made his career with Mack Corporation, where he retired in 2014. Danny also worked as a PIAA wrestling official for 15 years.

He was a life member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Watsontown, where he was a former council member. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 617 of South Williamsport, Turbotville VFW Post 8206, 50-year member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge 401, and the Warrior Run Athletic Association.

Danny enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He was a big Penn State fan for football and wrestling, and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.

In addition to his wife, Bonnie, he is survived by his two children: Ryan Watson, and Mindy Rodarmel and her husband Rennie, all of Montoursville; seven grandchildren: Mackenzie, Mallory Rodarmel, Anneliese, Alana, Colton, Audrina, and Carrington Watson; and one brother: Lynn E. Watson and his wife Susanne, of Watsontown.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Watson.

There will a celebration of Danny’s life held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 PA-44, Watsontown, PA 17777. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory can be made to either the Watsontown Masonic Lodge, 211 Main Street, Watsontown, PA 17777, Turbotville VFW, 4835 State Route 54, Turbotville, PA 17772, or the Warrior Run Athletic Foundation, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, PA 17772.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



