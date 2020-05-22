Williamsport -- Danny L. Thompson, 73, of Williamsport died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UPMC Williamsport.

Born September 19, 1946 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Lenwood L. and Marie D. (Karichner) Thompson.

Danny was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport High School and later graduated from the former Williamsport Area Community College. He was the owner of Thompson's Garage/Thompson's Lawn Equipment.

Danny was a member of the John F. Laedlien Lodge 707, Zafar Grotto and Keystone League. He enjoyed sports, was a die hard Penn State Fan and coached Little League and Pop Warner.

Surviving are his wife, Lainine (Buss) Thompson, and two sons, Ben and Andrew Thompson, all of Williamsport.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Danny's name to Shriners Hospital for Children - Erie, 1645 W. Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

