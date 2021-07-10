Watsontown -- Daniel W. “Dan” Harmon, Sr., 89, of Watsontown passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 7, 1931 in Watsontown, he was the son of the late James L. and Edna (Phillips) Harmon. On May 12, 1951, he married the former Miriam I. Guffey, and together have celebrated 62 years of marriage, until her passing on October 22, 2013.

He attended Watsontown High School. Dan worked for Glen Gary Brick earlier in his life and retired in 1991 from Milton Manufacturing after 39 years of service. He helped a lot of people build garages and was often found doing all kinds of odd jobs. He built his own home on Dans Lane, in Watsontown.

Dan enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. He also enjoyed restoring antique cars.

He is survived by his children: Daniel W. Harmon Jr., and his wife Debra, and Donna Jean Harmon, both of Watsontown; three step-grandchildren: Nicole (Richard, III) Huey, Joshua (Kimberly) Criswell, and Meghan (Daniel, II) Zettlemoyer; seven step-great-grandchildren: Mercedes, Autumn, Matthew, Avery and Daniel Zettlemoyer III, Nicholas, and Nathaniel Huey; one brother: Frank Harmon; and several nieces and nephews

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, James and Paul Harmon

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Watsontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory can be made to Watsontown United Methodist Church, 1319 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, PA 17777.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



