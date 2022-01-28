Hughesville -- Daniel W. Bower, 67, of Hughesville died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 14, 1954, he was a son of the late Willard S. and Clara J. (Holmes) Bower. He and his wife, the former Marilee E. Brown, celebrated 23 years of marriage on December 24, 2021.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Jason S. Bower of Berwick; a sister, Ruth Fulmer of Unityville; and a grandchild, Jayden R. Bower.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Bower as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



