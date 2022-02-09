Muncy --Daniel T. McKee, 70, of Muncy passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at his home.

Dan was born May 16, 1951 in Williamsport, and is the son of the late Howard B. and the late Dolores M. (Delaney) McKee. He married Linda S. Smith on August 27, 1994, and shared 27 years of marriage.

Dan loved singing to the Lord, his grandchildren, motorcycles, working with wood, and going to his local shooting range.

He is survived by his wife: Linda S. (Smith) McKee; 2 daughters, Andrea T. Stonge of Danville, Eva E. (David) Rdesinski of Jersey Shore; a stepdaughter, Stacey L. (Chris) Fish of Montoursville; a sister, Kathy F. Burkhart of Hughesville; a brother, Billie D. McKee of Muncy; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by a sister, Teresa Bouch.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, February 11 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Roy Weeden officiating. Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, from 10-noon at the funeral home.

In Dan’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Little Pine State Park, 4205 Little Pine Creek Rd. Waterville, PA 17776.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

