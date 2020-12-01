Trout Run -- Daniel T. “Dan” McNeil, Jr., 77, of Trout Run passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence.

Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra (Smith) McNeil whom he married on February 1, 1964.

Born November 13, 1943 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Daniel T. Sr. and Jean (Flanagan) McNeil.

Dan was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School. He worked at Textron-Lycoming as a machine operator before retiring in 2006.

Dan enjoyed fishing, spending any time outdoors, maintained an immaculate lawn, and was recognized for his excellent wine making skills. He was a “hands on man” who loved woodworking, creating beautiful pieces, with some of the most treasured being the wooden sleds, wagons, doll houses or anything he made for each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Above all else Dan was a family man who cherished any time spent with them.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Denise M. McNeil of Trout Run, Daniel P. McNeil (Errin) of Trout Run, and Michelle L. Shank (Steven) of Muncy; grandchildren Corryn Confer, Kaitlyn Shank, Elizabeth Hart (Josh), Daniel McNeil and Ian McNeil; great-grandchildren McKenna McNeil, Lucas Hart, Madilyn Livermore, and Grant Confer; a sister, Jeanie McNeil Leist (John) of Glendale, Arizona and her son, Scott.

A memorial service to honor Dan’s life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport where social distancing and mask wearing guidelines are encouraged. Following the service a recording will be available to view on Dan’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com where online condolences may also be made.

A public celebration of Dan’s life will be held open house style 2-5 p.m. Saturday, December 5 at Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 615 Rte. 973 East Highway, Cogan Station, for additional details contact Karen at (570) 998-2193.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Dan’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.