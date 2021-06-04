Montoursville -- Daniel Paul Cooper, 78, of Montoursville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

He was the loving husband of Linda J. Cooper for 59 years. Born in Sunbury, he was the son of Albert and Betty (Clark) Cooper. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Gary, Dave, Dick, and Marie.

Dan worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for Wolyniec Construction Company. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking for his family, and grocery shopping.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Darla, wife of George Nierle, and Karla, wife of Paul Fischer; two granddaughters, Tanya, wife of Jonathan Bixler, and Tabatha Nierle; one grandson, Daniel Fischer; and four great-grandchildren: Ryan Bixler, Kirsten Bixler, Lily Fischer, and Zoey Fischer; and one brother, Lou.

There will be a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Dan’s name may be made to, Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.



