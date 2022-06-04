Laporte — Daniel L. Geist, 67, of Laporte died Monday, May 30, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 12, 1954 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Jeffries) Geist.

Dan graduated from the Parkway Program in Philadelphia, and would later relocate to Sullivan County where he made Laporte his home. Giving back to his community was important to Dan. He served as a counselor for Fellowship Farms, and as a Boy Scout leader for many years. Most notably though he was a volunteer EMT and fireman with the Laporte Fire Company for over 30 years. It was Dan's nature to always help those in need. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors and especially camping.

Surviving is his wife, Joette Hower of Laporte; two daughters, Heather Geist of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Sara Smith of Bradenton, Fla.; two sons, Kristian (Domonica) Geist of Newark Valley, N.Y., and Jesse Geist of Laporte; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Geist of Laporte; six grandchildren, Emily Geist, Eli Geist, Xander Rissmiller, Ruby Rissmiller, Dalyla Rissmiller, and Emberly Geist; three brothers; and two sisters.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Smith, and his son, Daniel Geist.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laporte Fire Company, P.O. Box 31, Laporte, PA 18626.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

