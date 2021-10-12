Linden -- Daniel L. Embick, 69, of Linden passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at the UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.

He was born March 7, 1952 in Jersey Shore, the son of the late Jesse W. Embick and the former Mildred Wool.

Dan was a graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School and the Williamsport Area Community College.He had worked at Bethlehem Steel and later retired from Arcelor -Mittel Steel Co. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Jersey Shore Elks, American Legion and the V.F.W.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher D. Embick of Evanston, Illinois, and Jason K. (Erin) Embick of Jersey Shore;his loving grandchildren, Jessica, Julianna, and Allison; a brother, David L. (Mary Ellen) Embick of Jersey Shore; and two sisters, Doris (Mike) Lundy of Avis and Diane (Larry) Moyer Phillips of Renovo.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home. Rev. Edward K. Erb will officiate.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com

