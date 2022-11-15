Montoursville — Daniel K. "Dan" Cassidy, Sr., 84, of Montoursville passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving Dan is his loving wife Mary F. (Connolly) Cassidy, whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage with on October 20.

Born September 24, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Fred and Alma (West) Cassidy.

Dan graduated from Williamsport High School class of 1957. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a Building Product Salesman for Lundy Lumber and Your Building Center for 37 years prior to his retirement. Dan was also a former member of the Keystone Sportsman Association, the Antlers, and golfed in leagues at the Clinton County Country Club and White Deer Golf Club.

Dan loved sports and remained involved with them his entire life. He coached youth football and baseball for many years. A die-hard Penn State fan, he also enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, and most of all, watching his grandkids compete. Dan never lost his competitive spirit, regardless of age, and will be missed by those who loved him.

In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by four children, Daniel Cassidy Jr. (Robin) of South Williamsport, Laurie Fisher of Loyalsock, Patrick Cassidy (Kim) of Williamsport, and Melissa Huyck of Falls Church, Virginia; brother Michael Cassidy (Carol) of Williamsport; eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kocher (Tom).

In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by a brother, James Cassidy, and a son-in-law, David Fisher.

A Visitation to honor the life of Dan will be held 12 - 1 p.m. Friday, November 18 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will be held privately in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA, 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be left on Daniel’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.