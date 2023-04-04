Mill Hall, Pa. — Daniel J. Stringfellow, Sr., 69, of Mill Hall passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven.

Born August 25, 1953 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Donald A. Stringfellow, Sr. and Sarah VanGorden Stringfellow who survives in Mill Hall.

Dan was a 1971 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army.

Dan attended Mill Hall Church of Christ.

He was a member of the Beech Creek American Legion.

In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting pool.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sons: Daniel J. Stringfellow, Jr. of Mill Hall, William W. Stringfellow of Beech Creek and Jamie L. Stringfellow of Jersey Shore; a brother, David L. (April) Stringfellow of McElhattan; a sister, Susan D. Miller of Mill Hall; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald A. Stringfellow, Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Interment with Military Rites will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, Mill Hall.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

