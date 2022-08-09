Unityville — Daniel J. "Joe" Jordan, 80, of Unityville died Friday, August 5, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 20, 1942 in Picture Rocks, he was a son of the late Ira and Margaret (Meredith) Jordan. He and his wife, the former Marlene Chestnut, celebrated 52 years of marriage on December 20, 2021.

Joe served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion, Post 601, Sonestown. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and operating his heavy equipment.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Daniel (Robin O'Connor) Jordan II of Muncy Valley; Paula (Lenny Dunkle) Jordan of Loyalsock; a brother, Henry Jordan of Unityville; and four sisters, Nancy Poust of Montgomery, Claris Lutz of Enola, Alice Steinruck of Benton, and Cindy Gavitt of Unityville.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexis Jordan; and a brother, Brady Jordan.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Jerry Uppling officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Jordan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.