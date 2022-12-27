red obit candles new size.jpg

New Columbia, Pa. — Daniel J. Fisher, Sr., 55, of New Columbia passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home with his family by his side.

He was born March 18, 1967 in Williamsport, a son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Anderson) Fisher.

Daniel worked various jobs, most recently working as a mechanic for Day’s Mowers & Small Engine Repair, Milton.

Loving the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Surviving are his fiancé, Joeanne Steras; two sons, Daniel Fisher, Jr. and Lee Marco Weaver; one brother, Charles Fisher and three grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.

