Allenwood -- Daniel J. "Dan" Pellacore, 75, of Allenwood passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services North surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary J. (Zerby) Pellacore on Jan. 22, 2019.

Born Feb. 9, 1945 in Montour Falls, N.Y., he was a son of the late Daniel and Jean I. (Havens) Pellacore.

Dan served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Faith Chapel of Danville and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 426, Montour Falls. Dan always provided for his family. He worked as a mechanic for Motor Truck Equipment Company, KPL Homes, Rhone's Travel Trailers, Chemical Lehman, and drove truck for Max Gehr before retiring from the Lycoming County Landfill as a mechanic for 22 years. He also was a logger for a brief time with his son, Bob.

Dan enjoyed camping and boating in New York on Seneca Lake, hunting, shooting guns and building model cars and trains. Most of all Dan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving are two sons, Robert E. "Bob" Pellacore (Jeanne) of Jersey Shore, and Dean J. Pellacore (Jennifer) of Billings, Mont.; a daughter, Pamela M. Fowler of Williamsport; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother, S. Michael Pellacore.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Devine.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

