Williamsport -- Daniel J. "Dan" Erhard, 75, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Elaine A. (Schreckengast) Erhard.

Born June 29, 1945, in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Daniel and Julia (Heffner) Erhard.

Dan was a high school graduate of McDowell Senior High School, Erie, and later received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University. After graduation Dan began working for Textron Lycoming where he retired from the engineering department.

Dan was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church where he served as a lead usher and on the property committee. Dan also served on the board of the Consolidated Sportsman's Club. In his younger years Dan enjoyed hunting and more recently spent many Saturdays with his best friend Carl searching car yards and yard sales in search of the elusive tool or parts for friends and family. Dan also continued to follow Penn State and Steelers football.

While never having their own children, Dan and Elaine always made time for their surviving nieces and nephews, Kelly Countermine and Molly Countermine Witzke, both of State College, Ken Schreckengast of Williamsport, Scott Schreckengast of Red Lion, Anne Shaffer of Danvers, Massachusetts, John Shaffer of Byfield, Massachusetts, and 10 great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister Sherry Erhard Corneal.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation c/o the Donation Processing P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.

