Millheim — Daniel H. Fox 53 of Millheim died Thursday August 4, 2022 at Promedica in Jersey Shore.

Born August 13, 1968 in Jersey Shore, he was the son of Richard Fox and the former Patricia Maines.

He survived by 4 brothers Phillip A. (Laurie)Fox of Jersey Shore, Richard M. Fox of Montoursville, Thomas E.Fox of Ohio, and Shane (Melissa) Fox of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert Fox.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Street, Jersey Shore is in charge of arrangements.

