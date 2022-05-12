Williamsport -- Daniel F. "Dan" Markley, 67, of Williamsport passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Mary C. (Reifsnyder) Markley.

Born April 14, 1955 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John O. Markley, Sr. and Eloise E. (Guthrie) Bailey (Sid).

Dan served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Dan retired from the City of Williamsport in 2020 after 47 years as a foreman for traffic control.

Dan was a life member and past commander of the American Legion Post #1, and a member of the Jersey Shore Moose Lodge #214, Lycoming Veteran’s Memorial Park Commission, and the AFSCME Union. In his free time Dan enjoyed camping, woodworking and remodeling his home.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Michael A. Laudenslager (Missy Barnum) of DuBoistown, Tarena L. Mapes (Larry) Wyalusing, and Ryan X. Diep of Williamsport; seven grandchildren, Conner, Noah and Evan Laudenslager and Dakota, Joey, Madelynn and Camille Mapes; one great-grandson, Baylor Kolesar; and 10 siblings, John Markley Jr. (Debora) of Williamsport, Joseph Markley (Donna) of South Williamsport, David Markley of Rome, Wanda Markley of Bodines, Penny Hoover (Elwood) of Bodines, Gloria Kibbe (Todd) of Hughesville, Gary Markley (Beverly) of Montoursville, Karen Caputo of South Williamsport, Kathy Bates of Jersey Shore, and Brenda Young (Todd Long) of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Markley.

A graveside service to honor the life of Dan will be held Monday, May 16 in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy with full military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Veteran’s Memorial Park c/o Dan Markley 1550 W. 3rd Street Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

